Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
XOS Price Performance
XOS stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. XOS has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
About XOS
