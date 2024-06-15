Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.16.
MU has been the topic of several research reports. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU
Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology
Institutional Trading of Micron Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,696,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Micron Technology by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of MU opened at $141.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $144.22. The company has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.21.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Micron Technology
- About the Markup Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.