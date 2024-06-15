Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Increased by National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.80.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$123.85 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$84.19 and a 1 year high of C$129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.74. The firm has a market cap of C$34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Insiders sold 70,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

