Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.1 %

PPL stock opened at C$50.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.39.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Insiders sold a total of 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.