Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vera Bradley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 1.0 %

VRA stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,762,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 852,330 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $4,281,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $3,672,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,969 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

