Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Consolidated Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CWCO opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.