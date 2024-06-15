Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) versus Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Critical Analysis

Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Marqeta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marqeta $576.80 million 4.59 -$222.96 million ($0.36) -14.19

Oncology Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Marqeta 1 4 11 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oncology Pharma and Marqeta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Marqeta has a consensus price target of $7.37, suggesting a potential upside of 44.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oncology Pharma has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marqeta has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Pharma and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A Marqeta -32.98% -11.84% -9.39%

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

