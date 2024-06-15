Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 75.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Greenfire Resources Price Performance
NYSE:GFR opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. Greenfire Resources has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.09 million for the quarter.
Greenfire Resources Company Profile
Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.
