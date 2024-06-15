Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $35.00 at TD Cowen

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALGM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,756,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,140,000 after purchasing an additional 355,814 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 727,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 116,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

