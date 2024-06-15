Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $415.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.11.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $216.95 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.79 and its 200 day moving average is $301.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.