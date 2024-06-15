Jefferies Financial Group Trims Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price to $98.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.44% from the stock’s current price.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 332,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

