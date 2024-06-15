J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $135.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Argus from $150.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.6 %

SJM opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average is $120.64. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $154.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,990,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after acquiring an additional 202,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.