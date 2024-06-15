Contrasting Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -345.05% -33.42% -28.01% Kodiak Sciences N/A -81.11% -45.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $33.40 million 4.84 -$102.07 million ($1.45) -1.23 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$260.49 million ($4.43) -0.63

Volatility and Risk

Caribou Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Caribou Biosciences and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kodiak Sciences 3 3 1 0 1.71

Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 751.96%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.73%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Kodiak Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences



Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company also develops CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Kodiak Sciences



Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

