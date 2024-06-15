Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 2.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $705.00 to $707.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $672.80 and last traded at $670.29. Approximately 1,601,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,025,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $653.26.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.06.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $615.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.40. The company has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

