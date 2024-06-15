Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $610.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.66.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $521.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.65. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $313.87 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $208,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

