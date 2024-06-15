AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APP. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Up 2.5 %

APP opened at $77.52 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,726,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,034,958. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. American Trust lifted its position in AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 13.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 1.8% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.