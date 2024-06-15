TD Cowen Lowers First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $21.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $16,030,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 321,375 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 302,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 263,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

