TD Cowen Raises Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $31.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE SG opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.34. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sweetgreen by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 476,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 1,565,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.