Raymond James Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $52.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 73.85% from the company’s current price.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
