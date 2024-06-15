Raymond James Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $52.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 73.85% from the company’s current price.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

