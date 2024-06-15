Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

COYA opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COYA. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 750,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

