Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $450.00 at TD Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.53.

Shares of WING opened at $398.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.87, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.70. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Wingstop by 85.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wingstop by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

