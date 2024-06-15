Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Buy”

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.