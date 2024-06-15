TD Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHAK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $88.99 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 161.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Shake Shack by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

