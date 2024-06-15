Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $79.65 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

