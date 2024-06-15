Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

