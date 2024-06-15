Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 142.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $9,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.