Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 35.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

