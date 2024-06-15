Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $65.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,578 shares in the company, valued at $26,053,978.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $37,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,238.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,626 shares of company stock worth $713,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

