Roth Capital Comments on BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ FY2028 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 96.09% and a negative net margin of 7,303.33%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRTX

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ BRTX opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 61.71.

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.