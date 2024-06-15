Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OXM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

