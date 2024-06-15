Zacks Research Weighs in on Markel Group Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Markel Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $107.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $109.56. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.83 per share.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,545.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,556.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,487.25. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

