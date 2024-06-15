FY2025 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Lifted by Zacks Research

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $79.59 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

