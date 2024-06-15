Hexcel Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 55.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hexcel by 57.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

