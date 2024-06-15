Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

KMX opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,488 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,409 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

