Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $82.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,253,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,578,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,534,000 after acquiring an additional 233,819 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

