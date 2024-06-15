Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $63.31

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.31.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.