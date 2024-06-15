Analysts Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Target Price at $260.70

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

UNP opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.