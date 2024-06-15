Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $93.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 100.36%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

