Brokerages Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price at $41.29

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viper Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.