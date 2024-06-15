Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $13.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,420,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,428,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 868,621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,649,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,899,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,737,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,422 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.