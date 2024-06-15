AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $204.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,098,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,778,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,690,000 after buying an additional 341,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,286,000 after buying an additional 126,288 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.78. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $201.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

