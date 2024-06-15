Analysts Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target at $254.31

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,546 shares of company stock worth $2,232,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,088 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $264.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $265.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

