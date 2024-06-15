Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,906 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,488 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

