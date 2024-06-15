Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Up 34.2%

Shares of Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Free Report) shot up 34.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 2,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Everything Blockchain Stock Up 34.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

About Everything Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everything Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everything Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.