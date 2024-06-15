Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 4,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Health Group stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Free Report) by 2,401.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P. owned 0.10% of Bright Health Group worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

