Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.06. 3,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 1,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.