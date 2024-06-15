Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Shares Up 1.4%

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 518.50 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.56). 105,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 222,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.47).

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £705.04 million, a PE ratio of 328.03 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 547.96.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 41.82 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is a positive change from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $41.22. Thungela Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5,350.32%.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.