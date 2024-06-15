Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Trading Down 0.8%

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.80 and last traded at $62.19. Approximately 223,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 311,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 580,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,666 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 455,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,964,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 120,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

