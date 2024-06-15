Bam Bam Resources (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Bam Bam Resources Trading Down 13.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About Bam Bam Resources

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

