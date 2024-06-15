W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading 1.9% Higher

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83). Approximately 67,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 169,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80 ($0.81).

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £448.52 million and a PE ratio of -1,083.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About W.A.G payment solutions

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

